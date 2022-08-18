DEFIANT SMALL HOUSE ORDERED TO PAY US$20K

A HARARE woman has been ordered to pay US$20 000 in damages for having an adulterous affair with a married man.

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi, found Elmina Kusikwenyu guilty of having an affair with Happygill Muyengwa’s husband, Roy Dzinemarira, knowing fully well that he was married.

Muyengwa and Dzinemarira were legally married in 2013.

The court heard that Kusikwenyu and Dzinemarira’s affair started in 2014 and one child was born out of the adulterous relationship.

She was also accused of maintaining the adulterous affair despite being cautioned by Muyengwa.

As a result, Muyengwa said she lost the affection and companionship of her husband to Kusikwenyu.

In his judgment, Justice Chitapi said: “Kusikwenyu is to pay Muyengwa US$10 000 in local currency, using interbank rate prevailing on the market on the date of payment, being damages for contumelia (humiliation).

“US$10 000, payable in local currency using interbank rate prevailing on the market on the date of payment, for consortium.” H Metro