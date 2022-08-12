CRISIS COALITION CHALLENGE POLICE BAN



Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition has filed an urgent court application to challenge police’s refusal to grant it permission to hold a prayer rally against human rights violations and criminalization of human rights work.

In a tweet, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition said, “We have filed an urgent chamber application against @PoliceZimbabwe’s decision to block our prayer rally.”

The organization said the police have become judges in their “own trial by banning” its prayer rally.

Zimbabwean police on Wednesday refused to grant Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition permission to stage the protest on Friday.

In a letter signed by Harare Central District’s Chief Superintendent, G. Moyo, and addressed to Peter Mutasa, police said the demonstration will break some local laws.

The letter reads in part, “This office brings to your attention that your intended demonstration violates section 10(1)(a) of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23 therefore the demonstration is not sanctioned.”

The same police chief on July 18, 2022, also declined to sanction the march, noting that “I’m not in a position to sanction the demonstration. You did not comply with section 7 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act chapter 11:23.”

Crisis in Zimbabwe appealed against the first police ban, stressing that they will go ahead with the demonstration if their request for a peaceful march is turned down again by the police. voa