COP HEAD-BUTTED BY SUSPECT, LOSES THREE TEETH

A Bulawayo policeman stationed at Nkulumane police station lost three teeth after he was head-butted and bashed by a man that he was trying to arrest for displaying disorderly conduct.

Sebastine Dziva (35) was in the company of his colleague named Constable Ngwenya when he tried to arrest Danisa Dube (age not supplied).

Things turned nasty as he tried to handcuff him. A bystander told B-Metro that the rowdy Dube charged at Dziva and violently pushed him before he grabbed him by his waist and pulled him up by his trousers.

Ngwenya intervened and quelled the flaring tempers.

They walked the accused to the police station but while they were on the way, Dube head-butted Dziva in the mouth causing him to lose three teeth.

He even slapped him twice and insulted him, said the source.

Dube fled but was later arrested.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube could not be reached for a comment.

This incident comes hot on the heels of a similar incident where another police officer named Mlondolozi Ncube was attacked by an unknown man with a broken beer bottle for having arrested his girlfriend named Simo.

Ncube suffered injuries to his face and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. B Metro