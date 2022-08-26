CHINAMASA APPOINTED NEW ZIMRA BOSS

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) acting commissioner-general Regina Chinamasa has been appointed substantive boss of the tax authority.

“The appointments are with immediate effect,” Zimra chairperson Anthony Mandiwanza said.

Chinamasa’s appointment came as the tax authority appointed substantively the acting commissioner (domestic taxes) Misheck Govha. Ethel Chitanda was made Zimra director for finance.

Chinamasa served as acting commissioner-general for close to seven months after the departure of Rameck Masaire who had been at the helm of the institution in an acting capacity for a year.

Masaire came in after the departure of former commissioner-general Faith Mazani in January 2021.

Mazani was appointed in 2018 after the departure of Gershem Pasi, who left the hot seat amid abuse of office charges.

Mazani’s departure, which came soon after the demise of commissioner customs and excise Happias Kuzvinzwa in January 2021, created a huge leadership vacuum at the revenue collector.

Kuzvinzwa and Masaire were among the top contenders for the number one post at Zimra.

On her appointment to acting commissioner general in January, Zimra said Chinamasa was a tax expert with over 28 years of diverse experience in the field of revenue mobilisation and enforcement of compliance to fiscal laws.