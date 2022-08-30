CHAOS AT NATIONAL YOUTH SERVICE HEARING

The National Youth Service public hearing in Byo held today degenerated into chaos when some youths disturbed the meeting and attacked a participant who was making her contributions.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/EtfMmUWP5N— CITE (@citezw) August 30, 2022
The National Youth Service public hearing in Byo held today degenerated into chaos when some youths disturbed the meeting and attacked a participant who was making her contributions.#Asakhe pic.twitter.com/EtfMmUWP5N— CITE (@citezw) August 30, 2022
0 comments:
Post a Comment