CHAMISA CONVOY STONED IN MASH EAST

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s convoy was reportedly attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland East province on Tuesday and yesterday.
On Tuesday, his convoy was attacked when he made a surprise
visit to Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP).
UMP is traditionally known as a Zanu PF stronghold, with
the ruling party garnering thousands of votes during elections.
Chamisa, who had a small entourage, visited political
hotspots such as Mutawatawa, Chitsungo and Mazowe Bridge, where he held
meetings with stakeholders.
CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya and CCC Mashonaland
East provincial chairperson Anthony Mutodza were accompanying Chamisa.
CCC members were reportedly assaulted at Nhakiwa Growth
Point for entertaining Chamisa.
Yesterday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said
Chamisa’s convoy was also attacked by suspected Zanu PF supporters in Hwedza
district.
“Zanu is petrified by our programme and has resultantly
unleashed terror in the entire Hwedza area. Violence broke out leading to the
abduction of one of our members, Tonderai Bhuka. We have engaged the police and
we are in the process of locating him,” Siziba said.
“It was clear these are Zanu PF people. This is something
that we cannot accept because we are a legitimate political party. We
encountered over 11 roadblocks on our way from Harare. However, we remain
focused on the central objectives, which are continuing to mobilise Zimbabweans
and create a credible alternative.”
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
could not be reached for comment.
In October 2021, Chamisa survived alleged assassination
attempts when his convoy was attacked in Masvingo and Mutare.
Chamisa had embarked on whirlwind “meet-the-people” tours across the country to drum up support for his party. Newsday
