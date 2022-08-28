CCC RALLY : ZUPCO SUSPENDS SERVICES IN KARIBA

PUBLIC transporter, Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) yesterday stopped local services in Kariba in a move allegedly aimed at reducing the number of people expected to attend Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) rally which was held yesterday at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Zupco services for buses coming to Kariba over the past two days were also affected.

Kariba resident Panashe Kondowe said he had to walk from Mahombekombe high-density suburb to Nyamhunga Stadium for the rally.

On Saturday, soccer fans were also

forced to walk for the Dynamos-ZPC Kariba match at the same venue.

“We cannot suffer because some people feared CCC supporters might attend a rally today (yesterday). That is a child mentality,” Kondowe said.

But Zupco Kariba operations manager Paul Karemba dismissed the assertion, citing shortage of fuel as the reason for the suspension of services.

“It is unfortunate that people think evil of us, but the truth is we did not have enough fuel to cover all areas for the past two days. There is nothing I can do because it is a national problem,” Karemba said. Newsday