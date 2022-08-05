skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 5 August 2022
CCC CHANCES IN 2023 VERY WEAK : MLISWA
Friday, August 05, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
BOSS PANGOLIN : THE ABUSIVE TEXTS
ONE of Samantha’s close friends has revealed contents of messages which killer Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, bombarded Samantha Dzap...
WE ARE BAFFLED : BOSS PANGO'S FAMILY
FAR away from the razzmatazz of what had become his life in the fast lane, killer Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa “Boss Pango” Murengwa, was bur...
HOW SAMANTHA WAS ABUSED
Friends of Samantha Ruvimbo Dzapata (28), who was gunned down by her lover Tafadzwa Murengwa (29), also known as Boss Pangolin, yesterday ...
XIMEX DEALER COMMITS SUICIDE
KILLER DEALER WAS ON BAIL FOR ASSAULT
Investigations have so far revealed that Tafadzwa Murengwa, of Glen Lorne in Harare, visited the former Ximex Mall area a few minutes after ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment