BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS SELF DEAD AT BROTHER'S GATE

DETAILS have emerged of how a Marondera millionaire farmer, Stanley Masaiti (65) committed suicide on August 20 at his brother’s gate.
The new details are contrary to social media reports that
Masaiti first gunned down his younger brother, Daniel, before shooting himself.
Stanley and Daniel are siblings, with the former having
been a famous tobacco farmer at Mhembwe Farm, outside Marondera.
Daniel owns some shops in Marondera and Macheke, among them
the popular entertainment spot Chipiwa Gardens.
Daniel (56) operates his bussinesses under Danchip
Enterprises.
NewsDay has it on good authority that there had been a
long-running wrangle between the two brothers since 2017. The now deceased
Stanley reportedly accused Daniel of stealing US$3 million from him.
Daniel once worked as the farm administrator before he left
the business.
The deceased then approached the High Court to settle the
matter under HC2640/17.
It is reported that on August 20, at around 5am, Stanley
asked his brother Mutsa Masaiti (59) to accompany him to Chipiwa Gardens and he
accepted.
Upon arrival, Stanley then ordered his brother to drive
back while he remained by the gate.
Mutsa drove off.
At 6:25am, Stanley posted a notice that he had written in a
Marondera WhatsApp crime group asking Daniel and his wife to return his money.
The WhatsApp group comprises police officers, businesspeople
and journalists in Marondera.
It is reported that five minutes later, a security guard at
Chipiwa Gardens, who was carrying out routine checks around the premises,
noticed that Stanley was standing at the gate.
The security guard then heard a gunshot from where Stanley
was standing and saw him falling down.
The security guard informed Daniel of the incident, who
then alerted the police who arrived at the scene and observed that Stanley’s
body had a gunshot wound on the forehead.
He was lying in a pool of blood. A pistol with 15 rounds of
ammunition was found between the deceased’s legs.
In a statement, Danchip Enterprises said Daniel was not at
the premises during the suicide incident.
“On Saturday, August 20, 2022, we woke up to the
heart-breaking news of a fatal shooting at Chipiwa Gardens. The deceased, Mr
Stanley Masaiti, shot himself, and the circumstances of the incident are being
investigated by the respective authorities.
“The owners of the Chipiwa Gardens, Mr Daniel Masaiti and
his wife Chipiwa Masaiti, were not present at the time of the incident, and
reports that Mr Daniel Masaiti was shot by his brother, Mr Stanley Masaiti
before turning the gun on himself are not true,” the statement read.
Chipiwa Gardens has been closed until further notice. Newsday
