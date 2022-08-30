BUSINESSMAN COMMITS SUICIDE IN SA

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, widely known as Vlad Duk, has died in a suspected case of suicide.
Reports say Vlad allegedly took his own life for reasons
yet to be established.
He is said to have left a suicide note, which his wife has
not yet received.
Prior to his death, Vlad posted something that his
followers say was a premonition of his demise.
“It’s not over till it’s over,” he posted on his Facebook
timeline on Friday.
According to his profile, Vlad was the CEO of Vladtech
Systems, a company which won a gong at the recently-held Zimbabwe Achievers
Awards, in the business category.
His Facebook page was filled with condolence messages, from
his followers, who are still in shock following the mysterious death.
Below are some of the condolence messages:
So ndo over yacho here? I wish I had listened, you cried
out for help in a silent way wabhaiza Kudzi. – Jana Rusenza.
***
Ahhhh zvakaoma, so varume vapera imi. This is so
heartbreaking. – MamaAfrica Fungie Zenda.
***
Why nhai Vlad Duk, why did you choose the easy way out?
Rest easy big guy. – Lissa Sibongile Dingiswayo.
***
Seldom we are strong outside suffering inside. – Munya
Ncube.
***
Chiiko Kudzi? Not iwewe mfanami.. – Speedy Cell.
***
Eish Vlad nooo Kudzi wake up. – Gotwe Ramai Sue.
***
Guys, you have to be joking or is it some kind of, I don’t
know. – Myss Pee.
***
Eish we going through a lot behind closed doors. I normally
expose my feelings on WhatsApp status and people say usaise your life pachena,
but for me it helps because panowana someone who calms me. Of course, some
laugh, but trust me people, are going through stuff. – Priscilla Mandaza.
***
3 days ago he posted the same thing on his wall. Shame
varume vari kupera. – HitsMe-Schatz HitsMalia.
***
RIP. What happened to this young man? – Washie Mubaiwa
Ganyo.
***
Rest in peace Vlad. Still can’t believe you are gone. –
Helen K Mbweku. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment