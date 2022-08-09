BURGLARS BLAST OPEN SHOP'S SAFE, FLEE WITH US$6K

BURGLARS broke into a Texas Chicken shop in the city centre, used explosives to blast open a safe and made off with more than US$6 000 on Sunday.

In a statement police said the suspects who got away with US$5 828, R61 486 and ZW$10 530, covered the CCTV cameras with sacks.

The retail outlet is along Robert Mugabe Way between 4th and 5th Avenues.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the thieves used explosives to open the safe.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of unlawful entry and theft in aggravated circumstances where explosives were used to blast a cash safe box. On the 6 August 2022 at around 1800hrs, the complainant who work as a supervisor at Texas Chickens shop situated in the CBD left for home after locking the shop doors and windows and set the alarm system.

The next morning, the complainant received a call that the shop has been broken into. The complainant got to the shop and discovered that the cash safe was blasted and cash amounting to US$5 828, R61 486-00 and ZW$10 530 was stolen,” she said.

A police report was made and the police officers who attended the scene noted that the installed CCTV had nothing on tape since it last showed a suspect covering the CCTV cameras with empty sacks.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the business community to employing services of reputable security companies. Chronicle