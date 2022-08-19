BROTHERS KILL BROTHER

TWO Nyanga brothers allegedly teamed up with two other villagers to fatally assault their sibling following a misunderstanding.

The Chaburumunda brothers, Spencer and Simbai of Mukunzva Village under Chief Katerere, together with Farai Manda and Robert Nyamukama allegedly assaulted Anyway Chaburumunda as they were binge drinking and discussing family issues.

A misunderstanding arose, leading to a fight between the siblings.

The four accused persons who are being represented by Mr Cosmas Chibaya of Chibaya and Partners were not asked to plead when they appeared before Nyanga magistrate, Ms Notebulguar Muchineripi.

They were remanded in custody.

Ms Muchineripi advised them to apply for bail at the High Court.

Public prosecutor, Mr Tapiwa Mashanda said the four allegedly pushed Anyway against the wall and attacked him with fists all over the body. They also kicked him using safety shoes.

“On August 13 at Mugorowondo Tuckshop in Mukunzva Village, Spencer Chaburumunda fought with the now late Anyway Chaburumunda. The fight was stopped by the other siblings and some villagers.

“Anyway later hit Simbai Chaburumunda with a farm brick on his back. Simbai retaliated and hit Anyway with open hands several times all over the body.

“Anyway picked a stone and threw it at Manda, but missed. Manda retaliated and assaulted Anyway with fists and booted feet.

“Nyamukama also intervened and pushed the now deceased several times against the walls of the tuckshop.

Anyway sustained a swollen cheek and was bleeding from the mouth, nose and ears.

He later died at his homestead. Manica Post