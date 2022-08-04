BRIG-GEN SANYATWE WEDS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been invited to be the guest of honour at the wedding of Former Presidential Guard commander, retired Brigadier-General Anselem Sanyatwe tomorrow in Nyanga, NewsDay has learnt.

Sanyatwe will tie the knot with Nyanga North MP Chido Sanyatwe (Zanu PF) at the Roman Catholic Church’s Regina Coeli Mission.

Chido confirmed the wedding when contacted for comment.

“Yes, the wedding is on tomorrow and I am encouraging drivers to be cautious on our roads. Preparations are at an advanced stage,” she said.

The former army commander flew into the country this week ahead of the wedding from his base in Tanzania, where he is serving as ambassador.

Top army officials and Zanu PF bigwigs are set to grace the event.

Sanyatwe married Chido under traditional custom in 2000 before having a court wedding in 2004.

Both are Roman Catholic congregants and according to the rules of the church, they need to have a white wedding in the church.

Sanyatwe, who retired in February 2019, was appointed ambassador to Tanzania in the same month.

As commander of the Presidential Guard, Sanyatwe was the tactical commander of the force deployed on August 1, 2018, to quell demonstrations following the July 30 elections.

Six fleeing protesters and bystanders were shot dead, while dozens were injured during the protests over delays in announcing results that saw Mnangagwa emerge as Zimbabwe’s first elected head of State since Robert Mugabe’s removal from power.

In 2020, the United States imposed sanctions on Sanyatwe and on former State Security minister Owen Ncube, accusing them of human rights abuses, including directing an attack on the protesters.

Ncube was later expelled from government by Mnangagwa over “conduct unbecoming of a minister”.

The two became the first Zimbabweans to be sanctioned by the US after Mugabe’s ouster. Newsday