BOSS RAPED, FIRED ME



AN Albanian man was yesterday dragged to court on allegations of raping his Zimbabwean employee.

The suspect, Aldo Tuci, was not asked to plead when he appeared before a Harare magistrate.

The court heard that Tuci offered the complainant, who is 29, a job at his casino in Greystone Park.

On June 30 this year, Tuci invited her to the casino when no one else was present.

It is said Tuci told her that he intended to be intimate with her for her to secure her job.

He allegedly went on to rape the woman without using protection.

The matter came to light after the complainant was sacked from her job for alleged under-performance. H Metro