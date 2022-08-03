BOSS PANGOLIN : THE ABUSIVE TEXTS

ONE of Samantha’s close friends has revealed contents of messages which killer Ximex Mall dealer, Tafadzwa Murengwa, bombarded Samantha Dzapata with.

Below are some of the messages:

“Samantha, I am sorry for all I’ve wronged you. Now, am man enough to stand up to talk to you with no anger and emotions. Am still learning a lot, but Sama don’t you think there is still a little hood in the two of us to just try and work out everything nicely with no fights and all this happening.

“I know you’re doing what you’re doing there and it’s your choice to do, but Samantha save me and us and save a lot of good please.

“Please, am begging you to really think about everything before all this you’re doing and planning and thinking.

“Am willing to do everything and anything to fix things. I’ve lost a lot recently because of all this, but please if you do make up your mind, just tell me.

“Am willing to change even my name, my phone number, my home just for you. Am willing to start a new life even out of Zim with you. If you want right now we can elope to any country with the little money I have and we start a new life there together.

“This is your final chance to make the right decision and save me and rescue our relationship. Think about everything, take all your time. Reply me.”

Second message:

“Good morning Samantha Ruvimbo Dzapata. I hope I find you well and that you are getting better day by day. Once more am really sorry about everything.

“Years have come and gone the two of us celebrating love in what we both called Russanta, a union that brought both good and bad moments.

“I am so sorry for being rude on the days you need me to beg you and go down for you. Am sorry for the days you needed money and I couldn’t give you, but had it. Am sorry for all the abusive texts and posts.

“I am really sorry I couldn’t be patient when you wanted me to. Am sorry for not opening up when you needed me to. May you please forgive me for cheating on you when I promised to remain loyal and faithful to you.

“I am deeply and dearly sorry for all the times and days I physically abused you. I have no right to slap anyone, not even my kids. That is very wrong in all ways.

“Am so sorry for controlling you and also fighting your friends and family. You even made some decisions about your future based on the union we had and am sorry I made you lose hope and trust in us. I made you feel useless.

“I’d like to appreciate your availability. In all the good and bad times, you’ve always been there. Every Christmas and Easter holidays you’d always make them fun. Removing this year, all the last days in Beitbridge were made epic by you because you provided everything I needed each time I came to you. Thank you for honouring my mom every time I was with you. The love you gave my little siblings is priceless and the things you used to buy for my family and the gifts you always bought me.

“Thank you for compromising. I know at times my character is very selfish and egocentric, but through it all you always made me a better person than when I am alone.

“Thank you for helping me mature. You say am insecure, am controlling, but maybe I just did it wrong, but all I wanted was for my queen to know that I love her and I don’t want her to be with anyone else and ever think that am failing to do all she wants. I’ve accepted correction and thanks for correcting me.

“I know we both involved a whole lot of innocent people between us and their opinions are entirely theirs, and theirs to make, either good or bad.

“Love is forgiving, love doesn’t abuse, but love is patient, love is respect and I violated all that for so long and I am sorry.

“On the day you dumped me, it really affected me. A part of me went very psycho and am still disturbed because I was hoping that today I’d maybe be saying we’re a few days to our marriage. Every day I miss you and regret everything that I chose to do to you, which was very wrong too.

“I know you say you need space, I know you say I now make you sick, I know you now say you’re scared and afraid of me. Through all this, each day that passes by, am losing more money than I’ve gained because this break is really tearing me apart. I love you, I miss you and I want to fix everything.

“Still on that issue I know you now say I am obsessed with. You say I am acting angry, but the truth is I’ve learnt that you’re the one I can only love.

“I might even drive back there, I might send people to call you, paying people to talk to you, but this is me coming back after everything for the very last time saying Sama please babe can you kindly forgive me and give us a chance. I can even write down some more things you want and don’t want on top of the ones that you gave me.

“Give us another chance and spend the rest of your life getting the best out of me. I am the one who hurt you and I can take you away from the hurt I put you through. A whole lot is planned and only for you. I don’t have money to offer, but love to offer you Sama. Save me, save us, and save a life hun.

“You can reply me with all the things you wish to have and wish to be done.

“Before you reply, think of the days at Childline, the lockdown days, the days I’d take you home, the days we’d do deals kubasa kwako, the days out and about, the days we’d play nana Magetsi, the days we’d go ku UZ uchiita project planning and management that course iya, the fuel days.

“I want all that back. Am sorry I’ve been evil, but Sama this is all I can say and had to say as my last time trying to talk to you without sending my father, brothers, friends and grandma.

“I am so sorry I’ve been lying to them that we’re back together, but just that you’re still mad. They all love you and me and hoped for a good thing for us. Things to do with my character trust me, I’ve worked on this and still doing so.

“I am also thinking there could be a bad spirit between us, in one of us that needs strong prayer so much that, pane vekwako kana vekwedu varikuisa mweya weshaisano kuti tisaroorane kana kudanana because if you check our chat last month same time and how bad everything happened and how much we’ve been through, why would this come on the final lap.

“Pane akaisa mhepo kuti tisabudirire. One pastor who has been praying with me said in passing that ndinogona ndakatoberekeswa mukadzi kana iwewe wakaberekeswa murume anova arikurwisa inini kana iwewe kuti tisabudirire. In as much as things happened, we should also agree that we’re spiritual beings and huroi mumhuri hurimo.

“Because all this kwazvaenda sandiko and zvirikutoramba zvichienda kusingaende zvakare kusingadzokeke. Hunhu hwangu nerudo rwangu zviri pauri and I won’t let any spirits use me to fight you and make you angry, sad or cry anymore. The devil is a liar.

“Having said all this, am parked thinking and very positive for a better day and a positive reply from you. I am once again for the last time sorry. I love you. I hope you’ll reply me soon.”

Tafadzwa Murengwa +263777535936 H Metro