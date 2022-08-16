ARMED ROBBER POUNCES ON WORSHIPPERS

POLICE in Chinamhora, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt for an armed robber who pounced on five worshippers on a mountain and raped one of the female congregants.
The worshippers (names withheld) comprising four females
and a male adult all from Chinhoyi were at Mharo Mountain in Domboshava for an
all-night vigil.
The victims consisted of three students from the Chinhoyi
University of Technology and others.
Mashonaland East province police spokesperson Inspector
Simon Chazovachi confirmed the incident. He urged members of the public to
desist from conducting prayer vigils in secluded places.
“We have received numerous reports of rape and robberies
targeting worshippers in Domboshava. We are urging the public to desist from
conducting prayers in secluded places, especially at night to avoid such
incidents,” he said, adding that on August 13, 2022 at around midday, the five
went to the mountain for prayers.
On the same day, at around 2200 hours the suspect armed
with a sword approached the complainants and ordered them to lie down after
threatening them with death.
The complainants complied and the suspect then demanded
money and other valuables. The victims were robbed of US$32 and $4 500 among
other valuables.
The suspect then forced a male and female complainant to
remove their clothes and ordered them to have sexual intercourse, but they
refused. The suspect later raped one of the female worshippers before covering
the complainants with a blanket and disappearing from the scene.
The victims then filed a police report. Newsday
