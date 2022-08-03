3 500 WAR VETS FOR INDABA

At least 3 500 delegates are expected to attend the inaugural Zanu PF War Veterans League conference, with accreditation starting today, the party’s secretary for war veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya has said.
Foreign delegates from sister revolutionary parties such as
South West Africa People’s Organisation (Swapo) of Namibia, Chama Cha Mapinduzi
of Tanzania, Frelimo of Mozambique, African National Congress of South Africa,
Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola
(MPLA), Malawi Congress Party, Communist Party of China, Russian Conservative
Political Party will attend the conference.
Speaking soon after Harare Province’s special Provincial
Coordinating Committee (PCC) yesterday, Cde Mahiya said preparations were well
on course.
“Preparations for the War Veterans Conference are at an
advanced stage,” he said.
“We are well on course. Accreditation is starting
(tomorrow) today throughout the country.
“Members are being accredited in their respective
provinces. We want to ensure that the number of delegates who are supposed to
come are accredited.”
Cde Mahiya said war veterans were excited with the
recognition accorded to them by President Mnangagwa.
“We have invited war veterans from SADC, Africa and our
friends the Chinese, Russia and many others,” said Cde Mahiya.
“Harare province has called a special PCC meeting to
introduce the newly elected war veterans provincial executive. I thank the
President for according the war veterans this precious opportunity of their
life.
“The province is also revisited its strategies and
mobilisation to win in the 2023 harmonised general elections. We have agreed
that we shall base our mobilisation strategies from the cell and ensure that
every member of a household is a Zanu PF member.”
The inaugural conference will be held from September 9 to
10, with 40 positions up for grabs.
Zanu PF Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills
Masimirembwa said the PCC was meant to introduce members of the War Veterans
League.
“Last week, we held the inaugural provincial conference of
the War Veterans League where the 40 members who came from the six zones of
Harare province were then slotting each other into various positions,” he said.
“Cde Patrick Zinyakatira emerged as chairman of the War
Veterans League for Harare Metropolitan province.”
Cde Masimirembwa commended President Mnangagwa for
introducing the league after more than 40 years of Independence starting in
2019 at the Goromonzi Annual National People’s Conference.
Zanu PF Women’s League Secretary for External Affairs Cde
Betty Kaseke, who also attended the special PCC meeting, said the coming of the
War Veterans League will help to mobilise five million votes ahead of the 2023
harmonised elections.
“We are very happy that we now have the War Veterans League
in Harare province,” she said.
“Mobilisation strategies were the major issues discussed in
the meeting on how we are going to achieve the five million votes come 2023
harmonised elections.” Herald
