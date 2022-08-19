208 TEACHERS PASS RWANDA TEST

A TOTAL of 208 Zimbabwean teachers, more than 80 percent of those who sat, passed the written recruitment examinations to enable them to work in Rwanda and now face oral interviews next week.
The written online recruitment examinations were conducted
on Wednesday and Thursday this week and the successful candidates have been
invited for an oral interview from Tuesday next week in the final phase.
The online recruitment examinations were conducted in
Gweru, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chinhoyi and Harare and were jointly administered by
the Ministry of Labour, Public Service and Social Welfare and Rwanda’s Ministry
of Education.
In an interview, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of
Education in Rwanda Mr Charles Karakye said a total of 208 teachers passed the
online recruitment interviews.
“We have just concluded the exams and 208 teachers
participated for the set of exams. The next step is to do oral interviews. For
those who participated, close to 80 percent passed the preliminary exam so we
will get the final marks after doing the oral interviews which are scheduled
for next week.
“We expected about 324 teachers then 260 attended. The
memorandum of understanding we have with the Government of Zimbabwe is that
Zimbabwe is open for business so we will be coming back to recruit more
teachers,” he said.
Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social
Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said Zimbabwe was happy with how the recruitment
process was unfolding.
“For this first phase we flighted an advert which people
responded to. We shortlisted candidates and shared the list with Rwanda and
they were happy and then came here to do tests which were done electronically.
We had teams in Gweru, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chinhoyi and Harare and the process
went on very well.
“We went through all the candidates and the pass rate is
very impressive. It is over 80 percent. Those who passed are going for oral
interviews starting from Tuesday up to Friday next week. By the end of the
month we are expecting the final results and after the results we then organise
for the health checks where we will be assisted by the Ministry of Health and
Child Care and the National Social Security Authority. Thereafter people will
go for security vetting then they can leave for Rwanda.”
Mr Masanga said the teachers would have a pre-departure
training session in Harare.
On December 23 last year, the Ministry of Education of
Rwanda and the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare of
Zimbabwe signed a memorandum on exchange of educational personnel and
expertise. This was followed by the issue of a Recruitment Manual on May 4 this
year to guide the process of recruitment and employment of Zimbabwean teachers
in Rwanda.
Following an agreed on plan of activities, Zimbabwe shared
with Rwanda a list of 473 recommended candidates for Rwanda to register them in
the e-recruitment system.
The next and most important stage was to administer online
recruitment examinations which led to the confirmation of five provincial
examination centres by Zimbabwe on August 1, 2022. Herald
