15 FOREIGN TEENAGERS HEADING TO SA, DUMPED ALONG MASVINGO ROAD



MORE than 15 teenagers believed to be foreigners were dumped by a bus driver near Mahusekwa turn-off along Masvingo Road yesterday in a suspected human trafficking case, .

The children were then spotted being taken into a haulage truck, with South African registration plates. Police were called to the scene and the bus and truck drivers were led to a police base.

The incident was spotted by two traditional healers who quickly engaged locals leading to the arrest of the drivers.

One of the traditional healers told H-Metro the children looked scruffy and hungry and were carrying satchels.

“We were searching for herbs when we spotted a bus stopping and one of the staff members dragged the kids out of the bus,” said the healer.

“We pretended as if we were busy and suddenly a truck arrived and the children were being led into the truck and that is when we approached the truck driver.

“He stammered upon questioning and I stopped a motorist and he called police to the scene.

“Police came, led by Inspector Fortunate Dokotera and Stanley Chauke and took the drivers to their base.

“Some people managed to capture photographs of the truck and bus but I failed because the kids were in a sorry state,” said the healer.

By the time this newspaper arrived at the scene, the truck and bus had gone. Police officers at the base expressed ignorance of the matter.

The incident shook a number of local villagers. H Metro