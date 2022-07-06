ZIVHU APOLOGISES, BEGS TO RETURN TO ZANU PF

EXPELLED former Chivi South National Assembly representative, Mr Killer Zivhu, has formally written to the Masvingo Zanu-PF provincial leadership requesting to be re-admitted into the revolutionary party.

He was expelled in June 2020 over disregard of party protocol.

Mr Zivhu was expelled by the Politburo when it sat for its 340th Ordinary Session in June 2020 following a recommendation by the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

His home province of Masvingo recommended to have him expelled from the party after he used social media to push for a meeting between the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.

The revolutionary party found Mr Zivhu guilty of breaking party protocol and the expulsion recommendation came after he allegedly ignored several warnings.

In his letter to Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman and Zaka North National Assembly representative, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, whose contents were seen by Chronicle, Mr Zivhu apologised for his mistake and said once readmitted, he will work flat out to deliver the five million votes to the party at next year’s harmonised elections.

He said as proof that he was a true son of the party and eager to see development, he never stopped the developmental projects that he had started before getting expelled from the party and during the recent by-elections.

“This letter follows my first letter of the 1st of March 2022 and the subsequent comment by Chivi DCC chairman submitted on the 23rd of March 2022,” he wrote.

“First Cde chairman, I surrender myself to the revolutionary party, Zanu-PF and apologetically regret my wrongdoing that violated the party’s constitution and its operational procedure, values and norms.

“I apologise with my deepest sincerity and by way of this letter humbly apply for readmission,” said Mr Zivhu.

He dismissed reports that he engaged in negotiations with the opposition party but instead it was the opposition that tried to influence him into becoming its member of which he flatly refused and informed them that his home was and will always be Zanu-PF.

“The DCC missed the point when they referred to my negotiations with the opposition party.

I mentioned in my letter that the opposition approached me trying to hire me to join them but I refused to entertain them because my home is in Zanu-PF,” wrote Mr Zivhu.

He said he had discussed with the Chivi DCC chairman and promised to work for the party especially in preparations for the 2023 harmonised election where the party targets five million votes.

Cde Mavhenyengwa confirmed that Mr Zivhu had formally written to the party, adding that they were yet to look into the matter as the provincial leadership.

“Yes, he has written to us. We are still to look into his issue,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

He said as per party position if Mr Zivhu was to be readmitted, he will start from cells as an ordinary member. Chronicle