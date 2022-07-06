ZIVHU APOLOGISES, BEGS TO RETURN TO ZANU PF

EXPELLED former Chivi South National Assembly representative, Mr Killer Zivhu, has formally written to the Masvingo Zanu-PF provincial leadership requesting to be re-admitted into the revolutionary party.
He was expelled in June 2020 over disregard of party
protocol.
Mr Zivhu was expelled by the Politburo when it sat for its
340th Ordinary Session in June 2020 following a recommendation by the party’s
National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).
His home province of Masvingo recommended to have him
expelled from the party after he used social media to push for a meeting
between the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa and opposition Citizens’
Coalition for Change party leader Mr Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.
The revolutionary party found Mr Zivhu guilty of breaking
party protocol and the expulsion recommendation came after he allegedly ignored
several warnings.
In his letter to Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chairman and
Zaka North National Assembly representative, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa, whose
contents were seen by Chronicle, Mr Zivhu apologised for his mistake and said
once readmitted, he will work flat out to deliver the five million votes to the
party at next year’s harmonised elections.
He said as proof that he was a true son of the party and
eager to see development, he never stopped the developmental projects that he
had started before getting expelled from the party and during the recent
by-elections.
“This letter follows my first letter of the 1st of March
2022 and the subsequent comment by Chivi DCC chairman submitted on the 23rd of
March 2022,” he wrote.
“First Cde chairman, I surrender myself to the
revolutionary party, Zanu-PF and apologetically regret my wrongdoing that violated
the party’s constitution and its operational procedure, values and norms.
“I apologise with my deepest sincerity and by way of this
letter humbly apply for readmission,” said Mr Zivhu.
He dismissed reports that he engaged in negotiations with
the opposition party but instead it was the opposition that tried to influence
him into becoming its member of which he flatly refused and informed them that
his home was and will always be Zanu-PF.
“The DCC missed the point when they referred to my
negotiations with the opposition party.
I mentioned in my letter that the opposition approached me
trying to hire me to join them but I refused to entertain them because my home
is in Zanu-PF,” wrote Mr Zivhu.
He said he had discussed with the Chivi DCC chairman and
promised to work for the party especially in preparations for the 2023
harmonised election where the party targets five million votes.
Cde Mavhenyengwa confirmed that Mr Zivhu had formally
written to the party, adding that they were yet to look into the matter as the
provincial leadership.
“Yes, he has written to us. We are still to look into his
issue,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.
He said as per party position if Mr Zivhu was to be
readmitted, he will start from cells as an ordinary member. Chronicle
