ZIMSEC ANNOUNCES ZIMDOLLAR EXAM FEES

“The exchange rate to be applied for ZWL payments will be
$454 to US$1. Payments must be made into the ZWL accounts which Zimsec
communicated to centres,” Zimsec said in a circular.
“Zimsec continues to accept examinations fees in the
currency paid by the parent/guardian to the centres as communicated earlier.
Centres must, therefore, transmit examination fees in the currency which
parents/guardians pay the fees.”
Government said it would subsidise examination fees for
learners in public schools, local authority and non-for-profit institutions.
Grade 7 learners will pay US$10 for all subjects, while
Ordinary and Advanced Level students will pay US$11 and US$22, respectively,
per subject. Newsday
