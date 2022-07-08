ZIMBA CAGED FOR THREATENING TO KILL EX MOTSWANA LOVER

A ZIMBABWEAN man who allegedly told his Motswana ex-girlfriend that he would kill her and escape back into Zimbabwe is now languishing in a Botswana prison pending trial over the matter.

Perfect Ndlovu (36) was hauled before Francistown Magistrates Court on Tuesday on charges of threatening to kill his wife. He was remanded in custody to July 14 for continuation of trial.

Ndlovu pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court was told that on May 8 while at Mhakamme ward at Tonota, Ndlovu speaking in fluent Setswana, threatened his former girlfriend Gabotwaelwe Ithuteng.

“I will kill you and jump to Zimbabwe,” the State alleged Ndlovu said.

It is the State case that after the remarks, Ndlovu went into hiding, and the police tracked him down after Ithuteng made a police report.

Following his arrest, he was charged with threatening-to-kill and it was also discovered that he was in Botswana illegally. He now faces another charge of illegal entry into Botswana.

In opposing bail, investigating officer, Oscar Molome told court: “We are yet to collect the statements from the witnesses and the accused person is an illegal immigrant who when given bail might go back to his country.” Newsday