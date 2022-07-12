ZEC : 3M PEOPLE ARE NOT REGISTERED TO VOTE

ELECTORAL watchdog, the Election Resource Centre says Zimbabwe’s total eligible voters should hover around eight million, meaning that nearly three million people are not interested to vote.
A graphic report produced by ERC this week revealed that
opposition strongholds such as Harare and Bulawayo have the least number of
potential voters registered to vote in the 2023 elections compared to rural
constituencies.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), only
5 804 975 people are on the 2023 voters roll, a 2% increase from the 2018
figure of 5 695 706 registered voters.
Zec has promised to introduce more voter registration
blitzes.
Infographics by the ERC showing the number of eligible
voters against the population in each of the country’s 10 provinces have
revealed that around 8 738 628 people are eligible to vote.
The province which has the highest number of eligible
registered voters is Mashonaland East, with 72% (641 701) registered voters out
of a population of eligible voters of 895 190. Manicaland, Mashonaland Central
and Midlands follow at 70%.
Bulawayo has the lowest number of eligible citizens who
registered to vote at 58% (270 914) out of an eligible voter population of 469
760, while Harare is at 65% (952 520) registered voters out of a population of
eligible voters of 1 541 192.
Matabeleland South has 60% eligible registered voters,
Matabeleland North 69%, Masvingo 66% and Mashonaland West 67%.
ERC programmes manager Solomon Bobosibunu said the
methodology used was to look at the number of registrations released by Zec
last week.
“We also looked into the ZimStat [Zimbabwe National
Statistics Agency] population projections that say, for instance, Bulawayo
province has an adult population of 469 760 and Zec says it registered only 270
914. That’s what we are projecting in that infographic,” Bobosibunu said.
Zimbabwe Democracy Institute director Pedzisayi Ruhanya
said the opposition parties should aim to win with big margins in their urban
strongholds like Harare, Bulawayo and in the Midlands provinces in order to
close the losing gap in Zanu PF rural constituency strongholds such as Uzumba,
Maramba and Pfungwe in order to win the 2023 presidential vote.
Ruhanya said during Zambia’s elections last year, United
Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema won with huge margins
after encouraging people to register to vote.
“I was looking at the election outcome in Zambia. There
were two outstanding things. Where the opposition won, it won with a huge
margin and where it lost, it lost with a small margin. So if you look at the
history of Harare, the opposition usually takes all parliamentary seats and
during council elections they can take 44 out of 45 council seats.
“The presidential vote is about the actual number of the
victory which matters. How Zanu PF wins in rural areas and how the opposition
loses accounts for the presidential vote results. If you look at Harare during
the previous election, Nelson Chamisa’s then MDC Alliance won with 500 000
votes, while (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa had around 200 000 votes. That
margin is too small if you want to win a presidential election. For the
opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Chamisa to win the 2023
elections, its strongholds must win decisively, not just winning,” Ruhanya
said.
CCC interim deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said
his party’s focus was to win with a huge margin.
He, however, lamented the “deliberate voter suppression”.
“Our focus is to mobilise every voter in the country
because we are determined to win resoundingly, either council, parliamentary or
the presidential vote. But there is deliberate voter suppression and a lot of
electoral malpractices. That’s why we are talking about reforms and a
pre-electoral pact so that we resolve these issues ahead of the elections,”
Siziba said.
Zanu PF director of information and publicity, Tafadzwa
Mugwadi said: “There is nothing wrong with those figures. It’s given that for
all intents and purposes, political parties formed to wrest power from the
incumbent by their very nature are allowed to be optimistic, but the grassroots
doesn’t work along wills, opinionated views or anticipations of individuals in
their formations. It’s how the people react. They will always ultimately
prevail and they have a tendency of prevailing through Zanu PF.”
Zanu PF Mashonaland East province has, meanwhile, set a new
target to mobilise one million voters ahead of next year’s elections.
For the whole country, the party is targeting five million
voters.
Zanu PF Mashonaland East, famed for being the ruling party’s
stronghold, was initially tasked to mobilise at least 800 000 of the party’s
five million votes.
Addressing scores of party supporters at Waterloo Primary
School in Murehwa South constituency at the weekend, provincial chairperson
Daniel Garwe said they were now burning the midnight oil to mobilise more
voters to register to reach the one million target.
“We need a massive voter registration exercise in this
province. We now need one million votes to come from this area, and that is an
upward target from what we were initially told,” Garwe said.
Zanu PF won 21 out of 23 constituencies in the province
during the 2018 harmonised elections.
The province recently appointed a high-powered delegation
led by politburo member David Parirenyatwa, which is moving in the districts
mobilising people to register to vote.
The team is also assisting party members to get identity
documents.
Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust official Ignatius Sadziwa
said some potential voters failed to register because they did not have
national identity cards, adding that they should be given the opportunity to
register before the elections.
Meanwhile, Zec has slated the public inspection of the
delimitation voters’ roll for July 17 to 26. Newsday
