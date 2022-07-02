ZANU PF YOUTH OFFICER DIES DURING SEX WITH MARRIED WOMAN

A Zanu PF youth officer’s decomposing body was found in a room at Dewure Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development Camp in Gutu where he died during sex with a married woman.
Justice Garainesu Mawadze at the High Court in Masvingo was
told that Pretty Mbikiza (33) ran away after realising that Owen Munyanyi (36)
was dead after a steamy sex encounter on May 10, 2021.
The State charged Mbikiza with the murder of her boyfriend
Munyanyi. Justice Mawadze after hearing the case however, acquitted her and
agreed with her evidence that Munyanyi suddenly felt hot after sex and died
immediately afterwards.
It is the State case that Munyanyi and Mbikiza are both
married and they stayed in the same village at Noodle Farm, Gutu. Meanwhile
Munyanyi was a youth officer who was stationed at the Ministry of Transport
Camp located near Dewure River in Gutu.
Mbikiza and her husband used to do piece jobs at Munyanyi’s
homestead because he had the means as he was gainfully employed. The court was
told that Mbikiza was a friend to Munyanyi’s sister-in-law (brother’s wife)
Ratidzai Munyanyi and the latter enticed Mbikiza to fall in love with Munyanyi
for financial gain.
Mbikiza told the court that she eventually agreed after a
lot of persuasion from Ratidzai who became the go-between who regularly
provided a room for the two to have sex at her homestead. All communication
between Mbikiza and Munyanyi went through Ratidzai because the former could not
communicate directly with Mbikiza as she shared her phone with her husband.
On the fateful day Ratidzai convinced the lovebirds to have
more days to themselves and they boarded a bus and went to Dewure where
Munyanyi worked. Mbikiza left home on the guise that she was visiting her aunt
in Mushayavanhu, Gutu. At Dewure they went to Dewure Business Center which is
close to the camp and spend a few hours before they went to the camp.
On arrival they immediately engaged in sex but after a
steamy encounter both of them started feeling ‘very hot’. The accused rushed to
get a bucket and bathed to cool herself. The deceased asked for the wet towel
to place on his chest but died as he was pressing hard the towel on him.
Confused, Mbikiza left immediately and called Ratidzai
about what had happened and Ratidzai pressured her not to tell anyone.
The body was discovered a week later and a postmortem by Dr
Godfrey Zimbwa of Masvingo Provincial Hospital established that Munyanyi
suffered internal bleeding before he died and hence suspected foul play.
Munyanyi was buried and Police later picked information that the deceased was
last seen at the business center with a woman.
They arrested Mbikiza who was ‘singing’ in court and said
everything that happened despite Ratidzai remaining evasive.
Justice Mawadze saw no motive for Mbikiza to kill her
boyfriend and described her as a credible source who said everything that
happened. He however, said that this was a complex case. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment