YOU ARE DAYDREAMING : ED TELLS SECESSIONISTS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe will remain a unitary State, and that those pushing a split are daydreaming.

Addressing thousands of Zanu PF supporters at the commissioning of the agro-industrial park at Marondera University of Agriculture and Science Technology at Dosmery Farm, Mnangagwa said languages should not divide the nation.

“There are some people threatening to split Zimbabwe, let me say, Zimbabwe is a unitary State, Zimbabwe is one,” Mnangagwa said.

“You are a Zimbabwean first and foremost. According to the Constitution, we have 16 official languages; all of them are important. Every Zimbabwean is equal before our laws.”

Mnangagwa’s utterances follow attempts by some pressure groups to push for a separate Matabeleland state.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa claimed Zimbabwe will not import bread-making raw material from other countries.

“We used to import wheat, but that is now a thing of the past. We did employ mechanisms and innovation to improve our wheat productions. We were producing wheat that would not last for a month,” he said.

“I am happy to inform you that this 2022 season, we have exceeded our target by producing wheat that will last for 13 months. This, therefore, means that we now have enough wheat despite the Ukraine-Russia war that affected supplies.”

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a massive shortage of wheat that has resulted in bread price hikes. Newsday