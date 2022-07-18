WOMAN LOSES CUSTODY, FLEES WITH KIDS



A BUHERA woman relocated to Harare, with her two minor children, after her former husband was granted custody of the kids.

Monica Takaendesa, 34, defied a court order granted to her former husband, Kudakwashe Mutswiri, 55, by a Murambinda magistrate.

She has been playing hide-and-seek with Kudakwashe for the past two years and has approached the High Court to appeal against the order.

Kudakwashe got the custody following a report compiled by a probation officer that Monica had been leaving the minors unattended, engaging in sex work.

The report further disclosed that the minor children have been using vulgar language at school and it suggested that Monica’s loose morals had contributed to that.

“I could not allow my children to stay with Kudakwashe and his lover as if I am not alive,” said Monica.

“I am aware that I defied a court order but I have approached the High Court to appeal against the order granted in favour of my former husband.

“My children are now attending a better school in Harare and I will fight that they will not return to Buhera to be in their father’s custody.

“I do not need anything from Kudakwashe to support my children and I have since secured a job.

“I never engaged in sex work, as alleged in a report submitted to a Murambinda magistrate, and my children do not use vulgar language as reported.

“I failed to express myself during the trial since Kudakwashe had engaged a legal practitioner.

“I am appealing for help from fellow women so that my children are not denied of their mother’s love by their father’s mistress,” said Monica.

Monica’s home village is in Murambinda and Kudakwashe is in Nyashanu village, Buhera. H Metro