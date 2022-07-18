WOMAN LOSES CUSTODY, FLEES WITH KIDS

A BUHERA woman relocated to Harare, with her two minor children, after her former husband was granted custody of the kids.
Monica Takaendesa, 34, defied a court order granted to her
former husband, Kudakwashe Mutswiri, 55, by a Murambinda magistrate.
She has been playing hide-and-seek with Kudakwashe for the
past two years and has approached the High Court to appeal against the order.
Kudakwashe got the custody following a report compiled by a
probation officer that Monica had been leaving the minors unattended, engaging
in sex work.
The report further disclosed that the minor children have
been using vulgar language at school and it suggested that Monica’s loose
morals had contributed to that.
“I could not allow my children to stay with Kudakwashe and
his lover as if I am not alive,” said Monica.
“I am aware that I defied a court order but I have
approached the High Court to appeal against the order granted in favour of my
former husband.
“My children are now attending a better school in Harare
and I will fight that they will not return to Buhera to be in their father’s
custody.
“I do not need anything from Kudakwashe to support my
children and I have since secured a job.
“I never engaged in sex work, as alleged in a report
submitted to a Murambinda magistrate, and my children do not use vulgar
language as reported.
“I failed to express myself during the trial since
Kudakwashe had engaged a legal practitioner.
“I am appealing for help from fellow women so that my
children are not denied of their mother’s love by their father’s mistress,”
said Monica.
Monica’s home village is in Murambinda and Kudakwashe is in
Nyashanu village, Buhera. H Metro
