WIFE KILLS HUBBY OVER AXE

A GUTU woman is accused of axing her husband to death after an altercation triggered by a row over the buying of an axe.

Prince Chipika, 29, died five days later after sustaining injuries when he was attacked by his wife Beauty, Mutondoro, 23. The incident happened at the weekend.

Prince died on Wednesday, after being admitted at Masvingo General Hospital.

Following the attack, Beauty was arrested. One of the close relatives, Simbisai Mutondoro, said the couple have been having domestic disputes for a long time.

“This couple has been violently fighting each other for a long time now.

“I used to provide them with counselling and the husband was, at some point, rude to the extent he wanted everyone in the family to do as he wished.

“He didn’t like being stopped by anyone and I used to stop them from fighting,” she said. She said on the day in question, the couple had an altercation over an axe.

“They have been fighting since a long way back and I would counsel them.

“They have always been fighting.”

On the day he was attacked, Prince wanted to give away his maize in exchange for an axe.

“On this day, Prince was drinking beer with his uncle and his sister passed by.

“She was selling an axe, which she had picked from a bush.

“Prince was interested in the axe and, after some beers, they went home.

“He then advised his wife about his decision to buy the axe in exchange for a bucket of maize. An altercation ensued, and his uncle tried to stop the chaos, they appeared to have listened.

“The next morning, we were told that they had injured each other and, sadly, Prince was hit by the axe several times.”

She added: “He died on Wednesday. Zvinhu zvagara zvichingonetsa kubva kare and but on this day she asked why he wanted to use maize yet they didn’t have good harvest.

“That is what triggered the fight.” H Metro