WIFE BROUGHT LOVER AS TENANT IN OUR HOUSE

A CITY man has sensationally claimed his wife brought her boyfriend into their matrimonial home to stay as a tenant.
The matter came to light after Passive Mhara opposed
Rumbidzai Munyanyi’s protection order application at the Harare Civil Court.
Mhara claimed he was actually the one being abused by his
wife since she brought her boyfriend into their matrimonial house to stay
without his consent.
“This woman is lying about me demanding matrimonial
property, the truth is she wants me to allow her boyfriend to stay at our house
since we are on separation.
“It’s not her first time to do this shameful thing.
“Since 2007, we have been fighting about her having
extramarital affairs and this time she decided to bring her police officer
lover into our matrimonial property to stay without even informing me.
“To make matters worse, I was told by my daughter that
there is a man, who is staying at the house, who is claiming to be her father.
“I do confirm that I visited our matrimonial home recently
only to evict the so-called boyfriend from my house and I never used violence
at all,” he said.
In response, Munyanyi denied the allegations. She argued that her husband was creating the stories.
“I just want a protection order and I also want him to be
banned from harassing me at our house.
“If he wants to come back, he should come in peace rather
than come here blaming me for things I don’t know, “ she said.
Presiding magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, granted the
protection order in Munyanyi’s favour. H Metro
