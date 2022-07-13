WIFE BROUGHT LOVER AS TENANT IN OUR HOUSE

A CITY man has sensationally claimed his wife brought her boyfriend into their matrimonial home to stay as a tenant.

The matter came to light after Passive Mhara opposed Rumbidzai Munyanyi’s protection order application at the Harare Civil Court.

Mhara claimed he was actually the one being abused by his wife since she brought her boyfriend into their matrimonial house to stay without his consent.

“This woman is lying about me demanding matrimonial property, the truth is she wants me to allow her boyfriend to stay at our house since we are on separation.

“It’s not her first time to do this shameful thing.

“Since 2007, we have been fighting about her having extramarital affairs and this time she decided to bring her police officer lover into our matrimonial property to stay without even informing me.

“To make matters worse, I was told by my daughter that there is a man, who is staying at the house, who is claiming to be her father.

“I do confirm that I visited our matrimonial home recently only to evict the so-called boyfriend from my house and I never used violence at all,” he said.

In response, Munyanyi denied the allegations. She argued that her husband was creating the stories.

“I just want a protection order and I also want him to be banned from harassing me at our house.

“If he wants to come back, he should come in peace rather than come here blaming me for things I don’t know, “ she said.

Presiding magistrate, Sharon Mashavire, granted the protection order in Munyanyi’s favour. H Metro