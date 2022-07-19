WE WERE CONNED : SIBLINGS WHO INHERITED MARLBOROUGH HOUSE

TWO siblings, who inherited part of their grandfather’s estate, including a house in Marlborough, are now struggling to make ends meet.

The house was sold in November last year.

Richard Orange, 31, known as Richie O in music circles and his sister Brenda Orange, 27, benefited, together with their cousins based in Germany, from the estate of their late grandfather, Richard Paul Orange.

Paul died in February 2010, leaving a will indicating that his children and grandchildren would inherit his estate.

The estate included a Marlborough house and a service station in Mt Hampden, along Chinhoyi Road. Richie O is reported to have been living in a plastic shack near a stream in Avondale.

He is believed to be battling the influence of drugs. Brenda is now living in Dzivaresekwa Extension.

A private executor, Dorcas Makaza, told H-Metro that the two received their share and bought residential stands.

Richie O bought a vehicle. “I can confirm that Richard Orange and Brenda Orange received their grandfather’s inheritance,” said Makaza.

“Other cousins, based outside the country, are the ones who suggested selling the Marlborough house.

“Richie bought a residential stand, a car and a laptop while Brenda bought a residential stand in Dzivaresekwa Extension, where she is staying right now.

“I am aware that Richie O showed signs of questionable sanity and got help in buying a car from one Aaron, who was the agent, in the sale of the Marlborough house.

“I am not aware that Richie has become destitute after receiving his share,” said Makaza.

Narrating her ordeal, Brenda said Makaza allegedly connived with their cousins based in Germany to sell the house.

She claims Richie O was under the influence of drugs when he accepted the proposal.

“I and my brother are victims of racial discrimination and legal injustice.

“Born in a family where my father was white, and my mother an African woman from Murewa, it affected our life.

“Our grandfather wrote a will, which said Richie and I should own the Marlborough house and a service station.

“Other cousins, born of both white parents based in Germany, decided to work hand in glove with local legal practitioners in seeing us being forced out of the house.

“Local legal practitioners convinced those cousins to sign documents for the house to be sold although they had indicated that they had nothing to do with the Zimbabwean property.

“Makaza told them that she had used her US$17 000 in clearing the Marlborough arrears and wanted them to pay.

“Following that statement the cousins suggested selling the house and that forced us to leave it in a hurry after a buyer was found.

“The buyer, an Indian, was quick to give tenants at the house some money to look for alternative accommodation.

“I received US$10 000 from the sale of the house.

“Richie and I do not know the actual amount the house was sold for.

“One of our cousins took over the service station. We were young when our parents died and had to live in Murewa where we learnt to speak Shona. Richie composed and released songs of how we lived in Murewa.

“The songs narrate how my grandmother asked us to go into the bush to seek mazhanje and how we travelled from Murewa, at the back of a lorry, to sell mazhanje at Mbare Musika.

“Richie is being influenced by illicit drugs and is the one who was asked to sign documents, without my knowledge, for the sale of the Marlborough house.

“He lost his vehicle to thieves three months ago and he has no national document but a birth certificate was retrieved to facilitate the selling of the house,” said Brenda.

The Marlborough house was sold in November last year. H Metro