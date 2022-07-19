WE WERE CONNED : SIBLINGS WHO INHERITED MARLBOROUGH HOUSE

TWO siblings, who inherited part of their grandfather’s estate, including a house in Marlborough, are now struggling to make ends meet.
The house was sold in November last year.
Richard Orange, 31, known as Richie O in music circles and
his sister Brenda Orange, 27, benefited, together with their cousins based in
Germany, from the estate of their late grandfather, Richard Paul Orange.
Paul died in February 2010, leaving a will indicating that
his children and grandchildren would inherit his estate.
The estate included a Marlborough house and a service
station in Mt Hampden, along Chinhoyi Road. Richie O is reported to have been
living in a plastic shack near a stream in Avondale.
He is believed to be battling the influence of drugs. Brenda
is now living in Dzivaresekwa Extension.
A private executor, Dorcas Makaza, told H-Metro that the
two received their share and bought residential stands.
Richie O bought a vehicle. “I can confirm that Richard
Orange and Brenda Orange received their grandfather’s inheritance,” said
Makaza.
“Other cousins, based outside the country, are the ones who
suggested selling the Marlborough house.
“Richie bought a residential stand, a car and a laptop
while Brenda bought a residential stand in Dzivaresekwa Extension, where she is
staying right now.
“I am aware that Richie O showed signs of questionable
sanity and got help in buying a car from one Aaron, who was the agent, in the
sale of the Marlborough house.
“I am not aware that Richie has become destitute after
receiving his share,” said Makaza.
Narrating her ordeal, Brenda said Makaza allegedly connived
with their cousins based in Germany to sell the house.
She claims Richie O was under the influence of drugs when
he accepted the proposal.
“I and my brother are victims of racial discrimination and
legal injustice.
“Born in a family where my father was white, and my mother
an African woman from Murewa, it affected our life.
“Our grandfather wrote a will, which said Richie and I
should own the Marlborough house and a service station.
“Other cousins, born of both white parents based in
Germany, decided to work hand in glove with local legal practitioners in seeing
us being forced out of the house.
“Local legal practitioners convinced those cousins to sign
documents for the house to be sold although they had indicated that they had
nothing to do with the Zimbabwean property.
“Makaza told them that she had used her US$17 000 in
clearing the Marlborough arrears and wanted them to pay.
“Following that statement the cousins suggested selling the
house and that forced us to leave it in
a hurry after a buyer was found.
“The buyer, an Indian, was quick to give tenants at the
house some money to look for alternative accommodation.
“I received US$10 000 from the sale of the house.
“Richie and I do not know the actual amount the house was
sold for.
“One of our cousins took over the service station. We were
young when our parents died and had to live in Murewa where we learnt to speak
Shona. Richie composed and released songs of how we lived in Murewa.
“The songs narrate how my grandmother asked us to go into
the bush to seek mazhanje and how we travelled from Murewa, at the back of a
lorry, to sell mazhanje at Mbare Musika.
“Richie is being influenced by illicit drugs and is the one
who was asked to sign documents, without my knowledge, for the sale of the
Marlborough house.
“He lost his vehicle to thieves three months ago and he has
no national document but a birth certificate was retrieved to facilitate the
selling of the house,” said Brenda.
The Marlborough house was sold in November last year. H
Metro
