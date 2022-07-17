WE HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH APPOINTMENTS : ZEC

POLITICAL commentators have described the recently-appointed new members of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) as too young and incapable of stopping meddling by the military on electoral issues.
Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in six
commissioners at State House — Catherine Mpofu, Abigal Millicent Mohadi
Ambrose, Shepherd Manhivi, Rosewita Marutare, Janet Mbetu Nzvenga and Kudzai
Shava.
The six replaced commissioners whose term of office came to
an end on July 6, 2022.
Political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the new
commissioners were not in a position to endure Zec’s behaviour and actions
leading up to the 2023 elections.
“The ages of the commissioners means that they are easy to
intimidate and … they are compromised by their connections and relations,” he
said.
“I think this is the worst process of replacing
commissioners that Zimbabwe has had since the setting up of Zec. Not only had
the majority of people compromised daughters of active politicians in Zanu PF,
former civil servants, and all sorts of shady characters who now constitute
Zec.
“I think this is the first point of a disputed electoral
outcome no matter how Zanu PF and Zec may defend the integrity of electoral
processes in Zimbabwe. That was very political, but beyond political. We are
essentially in the straws of a disputed election in 2023 which will further
prolong the political and economic crisis in Zimbabwe,” he added.
Another political analyst, Vivid Gwede believes the
nomination of people with close ties to key Zanu PF figures was a cause for
concern.
But Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana said the commission
had nothing to do with the commissioners’ appointments.
“Zec is not the one that employs the commissioners, but it
is Parliament that has that mandate, but basically I don’t see anything wrong
about giving opportunities to the youth,” he said.
Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu also said
that people’s abilities had nothing to do with age or gender.
“They went through interviews and selection by the Standing
Rules and Order of Parliament. So I believe that the experience and
qualifications have nothing to do with age or gender,” Mpofu told NewsDay.
Contacted for comment, one of the new commissioners, Mpofu,
said she needed to follow Zec protocols to comment on the issues surrounding
their appointment. Newsday
