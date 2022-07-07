WE ARE YET TO MEET WITH PASSION JAVA : DECEASED TEEN'S FAMILY



THE woman, who was killed along Seke Road on Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle which belongs to Prophet Passion Java’s driver, has been identified.

The expecting mother, Joyce Tandi, died on the spot when she was hit by the BMW X6.

She was just 17. Family spokesperson, Elizabeth Mukaro, told H-Metro that mourners were gathered in Chisipite.

“We have been robbed of a girl who showed potential to do her best,” said Elizabeth.

“She sat for her Ordinary Level certificate last year and was yet to get a job. On the day in question, she was coming from her mother’s place in Waterfalls, and had also visited her grandmother in Hatfield.

“We are yet to meet the family of the driver involved in the mishap,” she said.

Sources close to Passion’s entourage disclosed the families will meet any time soon since the body was positively identified yesterday.

Joyce was hit by Passion’s BMW X6 while its driver was rushing to pick him from Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Passion had just flown back home from his base in the United States. H Metro