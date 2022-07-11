WASTE OF TIME : UNIONS REJECT PAY OFFER

SALARY talks between government and its employees at a Joint Negotiating Council meeting yesterday ended in a deadlock.
Government refused to cave in to demands by its employees’
representative, the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions
(ZCPSTU) for United States dollar salaries.
Instead, government stuck to its earlier offer of a 100%
salary increment in local currency, which civil servants rejected last month.
Public sector workers’ representatives will today meet to
plan their way forward.
Last week, the workers gave government a two-week ultimatum to address their salary grievances or face a strike likely to paralyse public services.
“The government took much of its time in consulting after
we presented our detailed and scientifically-researched position paper on 17
June 2022,” ZCPSTU team leader Cecilia Alexander said in a statement yesterday.
“(Given) the time taken by the government, as ZCPSTU, we
thought there was a significant movement from the previous offer. However, the
government made no new offer apart from a flatly and vehemently rejected
Zimbabwe dollar offer of 100% with effect from July 1, 2022. As workers, we
were not expecting such a position from the employer, considering that the
employer is cognisant of what is obtaining in the economic environment.”
Public Service Commission secretary Jonathan Wutawunashe
was not answering calls yesterday.
But workers unions, including those affiliated to the
ruling Zanu PF party, have intensified calls for review of workers’ salaries.
The Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Union (ZFTU) has since
called for an urgent meeting with Public Service minister Paul Mavima.
In a letter dated July 10, 2022 to discuss various issues
pertaining to the plight of workers and the deteriorating economy, ZFTU said:
“The obtaining economic situation in Zimbabwe, which is characterised by high
inflation, high interest rates, shortages of some basic commodities,
skyrocketing parallel market exchange rates, foreign currency shortages, ever
rising prices of basic commodities and services among others (has) left the
workers and entire citizens of Zimbabwe enduring the unbearable crisis for far
too long as they are most vulnerable given the circumstances.”
ZFTU secretary general Kenias Shamuyarira added: “In light
of the above, ZFTU is calling for an urgent Tripartite Negotiating Forum
meeting to map a way forward to salvage the deepening economic crisis.
“The meeting should consider inviting other relevant
stakeholders with ideas and expertise on how best the situation can be
stabilised for a win-win situation for business, workers and government
considering the workers are the hardest hit.”
Mavima was also not reachable for comment on the latest
standoff. Newsday
