WAR VETS IN DIASPORA TO BE COMPENSATED

THE government has extended the vetting of war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to enable them to get compensation for their role in the 1970s liberation war.

Correspondence seen by Standardpeople that is being sent to Zimbabweans in the diaspora dated July 7, 2022 showed that the vetting has already started.

“The ministry of Defence and War Veterans Affairs intends to extend the nationwide registration exercise for non-combatant cadres and war collaborators currently underway to those Zimbabweans in the diaspora who wish to be registered and subsequently vetted in order for them to be legally recognised,” reads the letter dispatched by a Zimbabwean mission in a European country.

“In this regard, the permanent mission will act as a registration centre for the exercise.

“Those who qualify are requested to fill in the herein attached forms and return them to the mission as soon as possible.”

Defence ministry secretary Grey Marongwe yesterday refused to comment on the matter, and referred this publication to the chief director for war veterans Everisto Dziwema.

Dziwema confirmed the developments and said there was nothing new about the vetting of Zimbabweans in the diaspora.

In May, the government said at least 160 000 war veterans, collaborators and ex-political detainees who missed out during the first round of compensation in 1997 had been successfully vetted.

War veterans were given lump sums of $50 000 each by late president Robert Mugabe in 1997's after they protested against lack of pensions, leaving out war-collaborators and ex-detainees, among others.