WADYAJENA FINGERED AS INPUTS LOOT SEIZED

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) has become the second high-profile legislator to be embroiled in the possible diversion of presidential farming inputs.
Over the weekend, police raided a warehouse at Gokwe
North’s Nembudziya growth point, where undisclosed tonnes of cotton inputs were
uncovered.
The Zanu PF legislator was allegedly storing “the loot” to
distribute to farmers in his Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency ahead of the 2023
elections.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the raid, saying the matter was being handled by the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).
“That matter is being handled by Zacc. Can you get in touch
with them,” Nyathi said.
Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said the matter was still
under investigation.
“I cannot comment on matters under investigation. The media
will be informed once investigations have been completed,” Makamure said.
Wadyajena said he was a victim of a social media
disinformation campaign.
“We cannot rely on information from social media. People
can write anything on social media because they know you cannot sue,” he said.
However, it is understood that three truckloads of cotton
inputs were recovered from the warehouse during the raid.
In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Lands,
Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister Douglas
Karoro over criminal abuse of office charges.
Karoro had been arrested for allegedly diverting 700 bags
of fertiliser, maize seed worth US$18 000 and 5 000 vegetable combo kits from
Presidential Inputs Schemes in March and April before selling them and
pocketing the money. Newsday
