WADYAJENA FINGERED AS INPUTS LOOT SEIZED

Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena (Zanu PF) has become the second high-profile legislator to be embroiled in the possible diversion of presidential farming inputs.

Over the weekend, police raided a warehouse at Gokwe North’s Nembudziya growth point, where undisclosed tonnes of cotton inputs were uncovered.

The Zanu PF legislator was allegedly storing “the loot” to distribute to farmers in his Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency ahead of the 2023 elections.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the raid, saying the matter was being handled by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).

“That matter is being handled by Zacc. Can you get in touch with them,” Nyathi said.

Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said the matter was still under investigation.

“I cannot comment on matters under investigation. The media will be informed once investigations have been completed,” Makamure said.

Wadyajena said he was a victim of a social media disinformation campaign.

“We cannot rely on information from social media. People can write anything on social media because they know you cannot sue,” he said.

However, it is understood that three truckloads of cotton inputs were recovered from the warehouse during the raid.

In June, President Emmerson Mnangagwa fired Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development deputy minister Douglas Karoro over criminal abuse of office charges.

Karoro had been arrested for allegedly diverting 700 bags of fertiliser, maize seed worth US$18 000 and 5 000 vegetable combo kits from Presidential Inputs Schemes in March and April before selling them and pocketing the money. Newsday