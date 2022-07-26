WADYAJENA CLASHES WITH BORROWDALE BROOKE RESIDENTS AGAIN

BORROWDALE Brooke Estate residents have petitioned trustees of the Borrowdale Brooke Home Owners Association (BBHOA) complaining of youthful politician Justice Mayor Wadyejena’s continued violation of the estate’s by-laws.

They alleged that on a number of occasions, Wadyajena, who is Gokwe-Nembudziya MP (Zanu PF), conducted himself in a manner that was contrary to the maintenance and observance of a congenial atmosphere within the estate by making noise while driving his vehicles.

They are also unhappy about his speeding without paying regard to other road users.

“Wadyajena has, on a number of occasions, conducted himself in a manner that is contrary to the maintenance and observance of a congenial atmosphere within the estate, by inter alia, making excessive noise while driving his vehicles; and driving at speeds that are well in excess of the speed limit and without due regard for other road users,” read the petition.

They described the Zanu PF MP’s behaviour as “unbecoming and infringing on their rights to enjoy peaceful and undisturbed use of their properties and common areas”.

The residents requested the BBHOA to take all necessary steps to rein in Wadyajena.

Recently, the residents wrote another complaint to the association asking it to revoke Wadyajena’s rights.