UNI STUDENTS BARRED FROM EXAMS

LUPANE State University (LSU) has reportedly barred students from writing examinations over fee arrears.
Students who spoke on condition of anonymity told Southern
Eye that the institution usually insists on full payment of fees before
examinations.
“This is not the first time the university has threatened
to bar students from writing exams due to non-payment of fees. They have said
it before without taking action, but this time they made things tough for the
students by making a follow-up on them. Those who failed to clear the arrears
were barred from exam rooms,” a student said.
LSU Students Representative Council member Kuda Mnangagwa
declined to comment on the matter, but university spokesperson Zwelithini
Dlamini said the students had to clear their outstanding fees before starting
another semester.
“The correct position is that the university is only barring
unregistered students from writing the examinations. Students register at the
beginning of the semester, which means they should have cleared fees for the
previous semester,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment