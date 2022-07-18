UK-BASED ZIMBA LOSES US$20K IN LAND SCAM

A UNITED Kingdom-based woman allegedly lost US$20000 to a bogus land officer who claimed that he was selling Government land.

The suspect, George Katungire, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

Katungire is employed as a taxi driver.

The complainant is a health care support worker in the UK.

Allegations are that Katungire, and his alleged accomplice Sheila Mushonga, who is on the run, connived to defraud the complainant and approached her mother and misrepresented that they were Lands Ministry employees.

They allegedly misrepresented to her that they were selling farms in Beatrice, Wedza, Marondera, Mutare, Kanyemba and Victoria Falls, at affordable prices in what they claimed was a Government scheme.

The complainant’s mother then marketed the idea to her, after she had been convinced that they were, indeed, Government officials.

The complainant got interested in purchasing the said land and made a total payment of US$20 000 for the farm.

The money was sent through Senditoo.

The complainant became suspicious after the two became evasive on availing the property documents, and agreements of sale.

This led her to file a police report. H Metro