TWO ZIMBAS NABBED IN SA FOR GOLD MINING RACKET

South Africa’s elite police unit, the Hawks have arrested two Zimbabweans, a Mozambican, and three South Africans believed to be part of an illegal gold mining racket in Mpumalanga province.
The gang was arrested in two separate incidents on Friday
and is expected to appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate Court today.
Hawks spokesperson for Mpumalanga province, Captain Dineo
Lucy Sekgotodi confirmed the incident.
She identified the suspects as Godfrey Siyabonga Sithole
(45), Godfrey Mongezi (32) both Zimbabwean, Simone Tobias Macha (25) from
Mozambican, Bagayi John Shongwe (77), Musa Matimela (58), and Nkosinathi
Vilakazi (25) who are South African nationals.
“They were arrested during a multidisciplinary intelligence
driven operation conducted by the Hawks’ Nelspruit based Serious Organised
Crime Investigation together with National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response
Team and Department of Home Affairs based in Nelspruit on the same day in
Matsulu-C.
“The six were arrested for illegal possession of gold
bearing materials and illegal dealing in gold in two separate premises
respectively. The joint operation was aimed at disrupting illegal mining
activities around Mpumalanga,” said Capt Sekgotod.
Two laboratories that were processing gold-bearing
materials were dismantled and numerous mining equipment, implements, and a
vehicle were seized.
In April this year, 10 Zimbabwean men were jailed for two
years by a South African court after they were arrested for illegal mining
activities in the Giyani area under Limpopo province.
The gang was arrested by the neighbouring country’s elite
police, the Hawks in May last year following a tip-off.
They were found with an assortment of mining equipment
worth R900 000 and cash of R380 000 along the R81 near Giyani Shopping centre. Chronicle
