TWO ROGUE HYENAS SHOT DEAD IN ZAKA



The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers yesterday shot and killed two hyenas in Zaka which are suspected to be part of a pack of hynas that has developed human eating habits.

The hyenas attacked three members of the Maroyi family on Monday night resulting in one getting both hands amputated and the other losing all his fingers.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the shooting incident and said the hyenas had to be shot and killed because of the human eating habits.

Last year hyenas mauled the face of Rodwell Nyamazana, another boy from Zaka East who lost one eye, his cheek and lips leaving him severely deformed.

Farao said the hyenas were shot in Dzoro under Chief Bota.

Those injured on Monday were Robert Maroyi who lost all his fingers, his wife Muchaneta Munodya who then got amputated and Robert’s father Rwativenga Muroyi who was injured all of the body.

The trio who are from Mapfumo Village under Chief Bota were attacked when they went out to ward off the hyenas which had come to their cattle pen.

The hyenas which have also decimated livestock are believed to number around five and they retreat to nearby hills during the day.

“We have deployed a team of game rangers and they have so far managed to kill some hyenas. They will remain on the ground to make sure villagers and their livestock are safe from the marauding animals,” said Farao.

Zaka Ward 32 councilor Togarepi Toruvanda expressed gratitude at Zimparks’ intervention. Masvingo Mirror