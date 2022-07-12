TRIAL OF WOMAN WHO KILLED FOUR KIDS BEGINS

THE trial of the Chivhu woman, who killed her four daughters by slitting their throats before disposing their bodies in an inferno, has been set for tomorrow at the High Court.

Emilda Marazani committed the heinous act in 2020, after she allegedly intercepted a love text from her husband, Lameck Brande’s lover.

Marazani then set their matrimonial home in Highview on fire and tried to end her life by consuming a pesticide.

However, she survived.

The matter was supposed to get underway yesterday but was deferred to tomorrow before Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa.

The prosecution has it that Marazani locked doors to their matrimonial home, tied the two elder children’s legs together before slitting their throats using a kitchen knife.

Police confirmed that she went further to use the same knife to slit the other two girls’ throats, leading to their death.

She then drank a pesticide before setting the house on fire, with all the dead children inside.

Neighbours quickly noticed smoke coming out of the house and made efforts to put out the fire.

But Marazani claimed it was a small fire that she could extinguish on her own.

She later went on to hand herself to the police after leaving the house on fire. H Metro