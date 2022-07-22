TOXIC MEDIA PUT US OFF MAVURADONA : CHINESE MINER

CHINESE chrome miner Afrochine has underscored that it has no intentions to start operations in Mavuradonha due to what it cited as “toxic media attention” against the entity and perceived anti-investor sentiments.
The company, which also mines chrome in Selous, holds vast
claims of chrome in Mavuradonha.
Mavuradonha, a natural habitat of wildlife, has been the
epicentre of squabbles between environmentalists and mining entities angling to
invest in the area where Afrochine holds abundant chrome claims.
Responding to some of the questions asked by the
Independent, Afrochine project manager Wilfred Motsi dispelled reports that
government had banned all mining activities in Muzarabani Wilderness.
“Let us start by clarifying that the ban you mention here
is non-existent and continued reference to it may have been a result of
misleading reports by some sections of the media in July 2020 that reported
discussions of a stakeholder meeting as effecting to a government ban on mining
activities in the area,” he said.
“I indeed there was a ban, it would have been communicated
through proper government channels and gazette. To the extent that this did not
take place, the alleged ban — which unfortunately the media continue to peddle
— is non-existent.”
Motsi said Afrochine had no plans for now to start mining
in Mavuradonha.
“Afrochine got its claims for chrome mining in the area but
we have never utilised them and have no intention of carrying out mining
activities in the area for now due to a number of factors, not least the toxic
media attention and anti-investor sentiment that the area continues to receive
which would discourage any potential business,” he said.
“On the ground, we understand that there are some illegal
miners, some of the black local consortia and some white, and these activities
would actually constitute a prejudice on our legitimate claims.”
Motsi cast blame on tourism and wildlife players for
spearheading the campaign to prohibit mining activities in the area, which lies
within the resource-rich Great Dyke belt in Zimbabwe.
“We are also not lost to the fact that there are other
economic interests in the area, namely, the wildlife and tourism cohort whose
players have been seeking to push out miners and mining activities irrespective
of the fact that these economic activities are legitimate and could exist side
by side in the wisdom of government and economic planners,” Motsi said.
“In the wisdom of economic planners, we can imagine that
there is no one economic activity that is holier than the other. They all
contribute to the GDP of the Mashonaland Central Province as per the devolution
agenda, as well as the national development.”
The company distanced itself from all illegal mining
activities in Mavuradonha, highlighting that it is a “legitimate and
law-abiding corporate citizen of Zimbabwe”.
“We have not broken any laws and government has not revoked
any of our rights and entitlements related to our investments, including mining
claims,” the Afrochine project manager said.
Motsi said there was need to strengthen law enforcement,
monitoring protocols and prosecutorial support for the protection of the
environment and local communities.
“On the other hand, we would like to categorically state
that, illegal mining and economic crimes often go hand-in-hand, as well as
bring negative environmental impacts, including deforestation, land degradation
and pollution,” he said.
“We are of the firm view that it would be beneficial if
government licences only reputable companies, consider international companies
or large scale listed companies that have international reputation to protect.
Destructive mining must be stopped. We need to preserve the environment for
future generations. It is also critical to note that illegal mining is also a
poverty-driven activity and alternative forms of control should be in place.
“Reputable mining companies have the experience and “know
how”, they are operating with safer processes,” Motsi said. Zimbabwe Independent
