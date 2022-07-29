THIRD CHILD NOT YOURS : WOMAN CONFESSES ON DEATH BED

IN a moment of panic, a woman from Gokwe, who became seriously ill and thought she might die, left her community shocked when she confessed that she cheated and revealed that one of their children was not her husband’s.
The woman, Filda Mabhuku from Nyire Nyire Village under
Chief Nemangwe, told her husband Robert Chiyangwa that the child in question
actually belonged to his cousin Tinotenda Mpofu from Zvikwete with whom she had
been having a secret affair for some time.
According to a source from the area, when Mabhuku was in
hospital fighting for her life and when she thought she wouldn’t make it, she
decided to confess her “sins”.
She reportedly broke down in tears telling her husband that
his cousin Tinotenda was the biological father of her third child.
“As you know people at their deathbed want to be free from
all their sins, Mabhuku, who thought she was dying and wanted to come out
clean, decided to confess to her husband that she once cheated on him with his
cousin and that secret relationship was blessed with a child which Chiyangwa
was always considering as his third child.
“After the confession, Chiyangwa confronted his cousin who
also confessed to having a relationship with Mabhuku,” said the source.
Following the two’s confessions, Chiyangwa then approached
Chief Nemangwe’s traditional court demanding six beasts from his cousin as
compensation for impregnating his wife.
Chief Nemangwe confirmed the incident, saying when he
summoned the parties, both Tinotenda and Mabhuku confessed that they had a
secret affair behind Robert’s back and that their affair was blessed with a
child that Chiyangwa thought was his.
He said this was after Mabhuku revealed their shenanigans
while on her “deathbed”.
“When I asked Mabhuku why she decided to confess, she said
she thought she was going to die. On why she cheated on her husband, Mabhuku
said it was because he was no longer active in bed hence she decided to
approach his cousin so that he could quench her thirst.
“Tinotenda, although he was not sure that the child was
his, also confessed that he had a relationship with Mabhuku. He said Mabhuku
was the one who forced him into the relationship saying her husband was no
longer satisfying her in bed,” said Chief Nemangwe.
In his ruling, Chief Nemangwe ordered Tinotenda to pay five
beasts to his cousin as compensation for impregnating his wife. B Metro
