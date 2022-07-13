THE RETURN OF GREEN BOMBERS



GOVERNMENT has approved the National Youth Service Policy Guiding Framework and National Youth Service Implementation Matrix designed to instil in young Zimbabweans a sense of national identity and patriotism.

The National Youth Service is in line with the African Youth Charter and the Southern African Development Community framework as well as Vision 2030.

The programme was first introduced in 2000 by the late Cde Border Gezi, who was then Minister for Gender, Youth and Employment with the first training camp being established in Mount Darwin in 2001.

In her post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the National Youth Service Policy provides a framework for grooming well-disciplined youth, who exhibit Zimbabwean values and identity by 2030.

The framework is informed by the Zimbabwe Constitution; the Zimbabwe Youth Council Act; the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-25; the National Youth Policy: 2020-2025; the African Youth Charter (2006); the Declaration on Youth Development and Empowerment in Sadc (2015) and the National Gender Policy (2013-2017).

“Cabinet considered and approved the National Youth Service Policy Guiding Framework and National Youth Service Implementation Matrix: 2021-2025, as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare who is also chairperson of the Social Services and Poverty Eradication Committee, Honourable Paul Mavima,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the framework is anchored on patriotism, discipline, unhu/ubuntu, tolerance, respect and integrity

“These core values play an integral part in moulding a well-cultured and disciplined youth as envisaged by the nation,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

She said the recruitment into the National Youth Service Training Programme will be voluntary.

“The Programme will be called ‘Youth Service in Zimbabwe’ and will closely coordinate with the Life Skills Orientation Programme offered by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Training intakes will be advertised both in the print and electronic media,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. “The recruitment will ensure equitable distribution of opportunities, equitable regional representation, and equitable gender representation.”

There will be two training intakes per year, with the duration of each training session being six months.

The graduates of the National Youth programme will be given first priority by institutions of higher learning including Polytechnics, teachers colleges, nursing schools as well as employment by army and Govenment.

“The nation is further informed that four of the country’s provinces have no training centres at the moment. Some of them have since availed land for the construction of these centres in their respective provinces while those with training centres have allocated more land for income generating projects,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said allocated land will form the basis of the production units of the training centres.

“A total of six National Youth Training Centres will be refurbished while a further 15 new training centres will be constructed during the five-year period.” Herald