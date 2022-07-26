TEEN KILLED AT DRUGS DEN

A BANKET teenager died at a base where drugs and other illicit substances are consumed.
Residents, who spoke to H-Metro, said tragedy struck on
Sunday, following an altercation over a debt.
Tino Chazungaira, who was believed to be a regular customer
for crystal methamphetamine known as guka in street lingo, met his fate after
being severely assaulted by thugs.
It is alleged Tino was overpowered and killed during the
fight, which drew the attention of residents.
“Tino Chazungaira was beaten to death by his peers at a house in Kuwadzana Township, Banket. It’s very sad that we have lost a young person who had so much potential.
“If only he had received counselling in time,” said one of
the residents.
The resident said it was also high time the police stamp
their authority and save the community from drug paddlers.
They said many young people were taking guka.
Another resident, who witnessed the fracas, said the four
young men – aged between 18 to 21 – were involved in a fierce fight at the
house, on the day in question.
“The four were fighting over what appeared to be a debt of
an undisclosed amount of money, which the deceased owed for guka he had
borrowed the previous day,” he said.
Neighbours said they thought it was just an ordinary fight.
“We heard the noise but we thought it was of no
significance to us.
“We are used to these fights and we never thought it would
have a tragic end,” said one of the neighbours.
Another witness, Joy Katura, said she saw three young men
dragging the deceased into the house.
“They came holding him by the waist and bundled him into
the house where they usually spend most of their time together as they take
their drugs.
“Later, I heard the sounds of people fighting and shouting
but I thought it was the usual antics, since this noise is usually heard when
they are very high,” she said .
Katura said Tino’s body was only discovered around 5pm,
after four people went to the base demanding a plastic tent stolen from them.
“The four people came claiming they were tipped that the
‘guka boys’ were the ones who stole their tent.
“As they argued with some of the guys, who were standing by
the doorway trying to block them from entering the house, I arrived and forced
my way into the house and saw Tino’s body with his trousers pulled to his
ankles.
“I saw that he was dead and called for other neighbours,
who called his father before a police report was made,” said Kapuka.
Tino’s body was taken to Banket District Hospital where a
post-mortem was conducted.
Two suspects have since been arrested over the murder while
one is on the run
Meanwhile, residents of Banket have challenged the police
to flush out drug dealers in the farming community.
Zvimba Rural District Council Ward 22 Councillor, Never
Hutepasi, urged the police to arrest those who were selling drugs to the
youths.
“It is very unfortunate that we have lost a precious life
due to things that are associated with drug abuse.
“To make matters worse, we know places where our children
are being exposed to such evil deeds and our local police officers seem to be
turning a blind eye,” he said.
In his address at Tino’s burial at Kuwadzana Cemetery,
Hutepasi urged residents to unite and fight drug and substance abuse.
“I am appealing to residents to come together and fight
this new cancer.
“We will continue to witness similar cases as a result of
drug and substance abuse, which needs to be addressed,”he added.
He said he was going to engage the police over the issue of
drug and alcohol abuse in Banket. H Metro
