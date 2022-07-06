SIKHALA BEING ABUSED IN JAIL : LAWYERS

LAWYERS representing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala (Zengeza West) and Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North) yesterday accused the State of failing to provide video evidence proving that the legislators’ vehicles were actually used to ferry CCC supporters to Nyatsime.
The MPs are accused of inciting violence in the Nyatsime
area last month after the brutal killing of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali by a
suspected Zanu PF activist Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba.
Allegations are that they used their vehicles to ferry CCC
supporters who turned violent and destroyed properties.
Their lawyers, Jeremiah Bhamu and Alec Muchadehama have
also complained that the two imprisoned MPs are being abused by being denied
access to their lawyers and infringement of their rights to access treatment
from doctors of their choice after Sikhala developed an illness.
“There has been continued violation of accused persons’
rights to legal practitioners. Lawyer Rose Hanzi went to Chikurubi Maximum
Security Prison for the purpose of attending to the accused on Saturday and she
was denied access. The reasons were that the prison had only recorded that
lawyer Harrison Nkomo was their sole legal practitioner. We had specifically
mentioned that there was a team of legal practitioners, including Hanzi,” Bhamu
said.
“The first accused was seriously ill and wanted to be attended
to by a doctor, but he was denied access to a doctor of his choice. The accused
have been treated in an inhumane manner and are brought to court in leg irons.”
The duo’s lawyers have now filed a notice challenging the
MPs’ placement on remand saying there was no evidence linking them to the
offence.
“We are still not sure if the State needs more time to
investigate, everything is happening in the dark. It is very important to
indicate the steps because the accused’s liberty is at stake,” the lawyers
said.
The matter was postponed to today for further application
submissions, while their bail hearing is set for the High Court. Newsday
