skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Tuesday, 19 July 2022
SIKHALA BAIL RULING SET FOR THURSDAY
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WE WERE CONNED : SIBLINGS WHO INHERITED MARLBOROUGH HOUSE
TWO siblings, who inherited part of their grandfather’s estate, including a house in Marlborough, are now struggling to make ends meet. Th...
BURNA BOY : WHY A REJECTED ZANU PF SCARF
INTERNATIONAL star Burna Boy who once endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag in 2020, has confirmed refusing to wear a Zanu PF scarf in...
JAVA ACCIDENT : FRESH DETAILS EMERGE
FIFTY-seven-year-old Tangai Tandi gazes into the sky with tear-filled eyes as if to ask the heavens why. “Nature has it that children bury...
CHAMISA MOCKED
The official @CCCZimbabwe statement on the parliamentary spokespeople appointments was made by the @CCCZimbabwe Deputy Spokesman, @Cde_...
I EXPOSED GOLD LOOTING : I NOW FEAR FOR MY LIFE
ZANU PF functionaries are reportedly baying for Farai Maguwu’s blood, with the human rights activist claiming that he recently received deat...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment