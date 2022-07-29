SHE IS SLEEPING WITH HER BOSS : MAN BEATS UP WIFE OVER WHATSAPP PROFILE

A MAN bashed his wife for refusing to upload pictures of them together on her WhatsApp profile.

Fungai Gumberu has since applied for a protection order against her husband, Robert Madya, for physical abuse.

“He always beats me up when he is under the influence of alcohol, and relatives have given up on helping us solve our marital issues.

“He comes to my workplace just to insult me and, sometimes, calls my boss around midnight,” she said.

Robert admitted to beating up his wife, saying he suspected she was having an affair with her boss.

“Ever since she started working, she doesn’t want to upload my picture, or a picture of us together, to her WhatsApp profile.

“I twice uploaded my picture and she deleted it within seconds.I suspect she informed her boss, and other workmates, that she is not married.

“She doesn’t want them to see my picture on her profile status,” he said.

Added Robert: “At the height of the Covid-19 lockdown, there was a 3pm curfew, but my wife would come home after 8pm.

“When I called her boss to ask about their working hours, he answered me rudely, saying I should not involve him in my love life.”

Magistrate Rutendo Machingura granted Fungai the protection order and told Robert to stop harassing his wife. H Metro