R10 PER VILLAGER FOR ED'S BEAST

ZANU PF councillors and village heads in Mwenezi’s Maranda area in Masvingo are reportedly forcing villagers to contribute 10 rand each towards the purchase of a beast to give to President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he visits Mwenezi in the near future.
However, Zaka North MP Robson Mavenyengwa, who is also Masvingo
provincial chairperson, said Mnangagwa was scheduled to visit Masvingo on July
10, but the visit was postponed.
But villagers from the Maranda area, ward 14 told Southern
Eye that Zanu PF councillors and some village heads have been collecting R10
from villagers claiming that Mnangagwa is set to visit Mwenezi West
constituency.
A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, alleged
that the Zanu PF councillors were claiming that the money would be used to buy
a cow ahead of Mnangagwa’s visit.
“The villages are resisting. The name of the councillor
involved is Giri Gondo of ward 9 (Zanu PF),” the villager said.
“He is the one who is instructing village heads to tell
their subjects to pay R10 to fundraise for Mnangagwa’s visit during which he is
reportedly going to address people in Mwenezi West constituency at Maranda
business centre.”
Gondo, however, said he was not aware that Mnangagwa would
be visiting Mwenezi West.
“At the moment we do not have such a programme and I am not
yet aware of the date when the President would be coming,” Gondo said.
Mavenyengwa professed ignorance over the villagers’
contributions towards the purchase of the beast.
“He (President) was supposed to come to Masvingo on July
10, but it was postponed. He will not be coming soon. If he is coming, then he
will be coming to Masvingo not Mwenezi. I will ask Gondo about that,”
Mavenyengwa said. Newsday
