POLICE OFFICER STABS BOYFRIEND FOUR TIMES

A FEMALE police officer has been arraigned before the courts after stabbing her boyfriend four times over his failure to support her financially.

The police officer, Precious Mikazhu (31), who is being represented by Nonhlanhla Moyo, is set to appear before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Rachel Mukanga on August 10 to answer to charges of theft and physical abuse of her boyfriend, Anthony Mdlongwa (50).

Last week prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga said on October 1, 2021 at 1400 hours, Mikazhu, who resides at Queens Park police camp, had a quarrel with her boyfriend over his failure to provide her with transport to and from work.

The next day, Mdlongwa visited her residence at Queens Park police camp and found her still angry. She then went to his car and took the car radio. She also took his cellphone and car keys.

Mikazhu went back to the house and stabbed Mdlongwa four times with a kitchen knife on his left arm.

The matter was reported to the police.

In her defence, Mikazhu claimed that she stabbed Mdlongwa in self-defence as he was assaulting her.

The matter was remanded to August 10 for continuation of trial. Newsday