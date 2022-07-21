PASTOR ARRESTED FOR STEALING CHURCH PROPERTY

A 31-YEAR-OLD man of the cloth has been dragged to court for stealing property belonging to the church.

Adolph Moyo, of Apostles of Christ Church, appeared before a Harare magistrate, charged with theft. The church is represented by Perfect Hlongwane.Adolph will be sentenced today.

It is the State’s case that on July 11, at around 6.30pm, Hlongwane knocked off duty and secured the church by closing all the windows.

He locked the church doors, leaving the property and everything intact, before proceeding home.

The State had it that the following day, Hlongwane went to the church, on the second floor of Gollop Blank Building, where he connected a zoom meeting system — an Acer ChromeBook, a Canon Camera and a tripod.

He then went home, assuming that the Zoom indaba would start the following day.

On the day in question, he hatched a plan to steal from the church. He used the main entrance and took away an assortment of property.

It is the State’s case that on July 13, at around 1pm, the complainant went to the church, where he discovered the offence prompting him to check the CCTV Camera footage.

Adolph was caught on the footage while taking the connected Zoom meeting system. H Metro